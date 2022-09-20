Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $733,000 Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,578,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after buying an additional 226,404 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $3.60 on Tuesday, hitting $237.52. 31,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.07 and a 200-day moving average of $248.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.