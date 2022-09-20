Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $223,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

COP stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 202,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $143.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.