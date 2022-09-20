Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after purchasing an additional 689,882 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,391,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,897,000 after purchasing an additional 49,089 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

