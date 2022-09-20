Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Stock Performance

NYSE:SSL opened at $17.90 on Friday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.8716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sasol by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

