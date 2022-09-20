Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after acquiring an additional 152,329 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. TheStreet lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ROP stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.93. 17,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,113. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.74.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.