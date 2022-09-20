Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,713 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,135. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.71.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.