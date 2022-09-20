Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,330 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,343,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

