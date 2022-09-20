Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,213 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $133.07. 105,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,870. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.