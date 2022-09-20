Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

LNG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.82. 47,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $178.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

