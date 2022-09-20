Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 67.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.8 %

BLK stock traded down $11.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $623.10. 18,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,128. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $671.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.07.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.