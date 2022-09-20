Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,516 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.91.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

