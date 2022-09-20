Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 149 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,650,291. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 1.6 %

INTU stock traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.73. 39,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

