Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Acquires 230 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,450 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ERN LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 235,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $24,108,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 608,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 393,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 83,686 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 382,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.85.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

