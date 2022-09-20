Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sanshu Inu

Sanshu Inu’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sanshu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

