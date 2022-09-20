Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics ( OTCMKTS:SSNLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Featured Articles

