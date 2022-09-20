Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Samsung Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
