Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 6,103 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Samsara Stock Down 1.9 %

IOT stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,355. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 198,179 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 377,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $8,984,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

