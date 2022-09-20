Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 283.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Salesforce by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 558,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,990,000 after buying an additional 89,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 686,851 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $174,549,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,359,450. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $151.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average is $179.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.56 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

