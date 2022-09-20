Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGAGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SGA opened at $25.99 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

