SafePal (SFP) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $37.70 million and $4.91 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafePal has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001784 BTC on major exchanges.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004839 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000388 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030363 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafePal is www.safepal.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

