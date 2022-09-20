S. R. Schill & Associates Has $5.08 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.5% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. 223,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.