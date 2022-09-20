RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,276. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
