RVW Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,276. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.49.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.