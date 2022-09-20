RVW Wealth LLC Takes $6.57 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 163,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,568,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.83. 798,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,322,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

