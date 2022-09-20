RVW Wealth LLC Sells 47,526 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,526 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.6% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,998,092 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,300,632. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.63. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

