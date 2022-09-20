RVW Wealth LLC Sells 36,424 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RVW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,424 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 141,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 38,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.74. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

