RVW Wealth LLC Sells 16,459 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XJH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,459 shares during the period. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period.

XJH stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.98. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61. iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $40.44.

