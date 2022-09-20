RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NULG traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.04. 39,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.15. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

