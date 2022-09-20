RVW Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 66,759 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

