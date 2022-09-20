RVW Wealth LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.42. 20,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,026. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

