RVW Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2,112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,653 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 79,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 271,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,937. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.