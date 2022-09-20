RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 17,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,099,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

RPC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.61.

RPC Cuts Dividend

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. RPC had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.34 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPC

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $1,204,006.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,160,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,773.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPC by 170.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPC during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

