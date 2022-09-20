Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Roots Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.