Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Roots Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
Roots Company Profile
