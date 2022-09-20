Rockland Trust Co. Sells 41,835 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,835 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,835,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 252,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.22. The company had a trading volume of 220,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.48 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.06.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

