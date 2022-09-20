Rockland Trust Co. Sells 15,890 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.26% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,043,000 after purchasing an additional 364,594 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 7,135.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 236,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after buying an additional 233,539 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1,842.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 147,435 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 393.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 162,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after buying an additional 129,569 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.93. 2,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

