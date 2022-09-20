Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,188 shares during the period. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. 95,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,774. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

