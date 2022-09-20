Rockland Trust Co. Raises Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.4% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.22.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

