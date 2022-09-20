Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after buying an additional 204,193 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim raised Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ED traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. The company had a trading volume of 24,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

