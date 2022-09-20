Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,319. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.