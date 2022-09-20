Rockland Trust Co. Buys 1,040 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. ERN LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,215 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,994 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.7 %

ABT traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.30. 204,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,066. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $179.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

