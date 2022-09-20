Rockland Trust Co. Acquires 2,656 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $17,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.89. The stock had a trading volume of 30,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.60. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $107.10.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.