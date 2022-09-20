RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 277 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,479,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in Danaher by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

Insider Activity

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.