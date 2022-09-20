RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.2% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 153,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 837.2% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,511 shares during the period. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 326,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.08. 13,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,021. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

