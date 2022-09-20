RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.4% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

