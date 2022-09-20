RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.74. 17,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $146.40 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.92%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

