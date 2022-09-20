RGT Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 429.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUSB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,284. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

