Reviewing GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) and G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and G4S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion 1.33 $279.38 million $6.49 11.22 G4S $8.94 billion 0.58 $196.45 million N/A N/A

GN Store Nord A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than G4S.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 4 3 0 2.43 G4S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GN Store Nord A/S and G4S, as provided by MarketBeat.

GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus price target of $284.00, indicating a potential upside of 290.16%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than G4S.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 11.13% 29.56% 9.27% G4S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats G4S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GN Store Nord A/S

(Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

About G4S

(Get Rating)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security company in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence-based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as symmetry incident management; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems. It also provides retail technology solutions, comprising of Retail Cash Solutions, CASH360, and South Africa-Deposita; security advice, risk mitigation strategies, secure support, and integrated solutions; and offer custody, detention, rehabilitation, and care services. The company serves corporates, financial institutions, private energy/utilities, retail, leisure and consumers, private energy/utilities, transport, ports, and aviation. G4S plc was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. G4S plc is a subsidiary of Atlas UK Bidco Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.