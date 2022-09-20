Revain (REV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $885,071.00

Revain (REV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Revain coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $74.69 million and approximately $885,071.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 122.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Revain

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

