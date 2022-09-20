Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $554.00

Shares of Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 554 ($6.69) and last traded at GBX 656 ($7.93), with a volume of 106658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 648 ($7.83).

The firm has a market cap of £524.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1,472.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 681.56.

In other Renew news, insider David Brown bought 5,878 shares of Renew stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £39,794.06 ($48,083.69).

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

