renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0514

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded down 13% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $158,467.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renDOGE’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling renDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project.”

