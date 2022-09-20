Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $8.16 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 2.7% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

