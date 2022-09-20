Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

ENPH stock opened at $316.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 221.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,271 shares of company stock valued at $56,273,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile



Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

